Plans for 55 caravans on land to rear of historic Flintshire pub

Land behind a historic pub in Flintshire could be transformed by plans for a large touring caravan park.

A total of 55 caravans would be placed on an area at the back of the the Old Tavern, Llanerch-y-Mor, near Mostyn, which is believed to date back to 1664.

A service block would be built and landscaping carried out on the land under proposals, which have been recommended for approval by Flintshire Council officers.

The Old Tavern is a Grade II listed building and the number of pitches which were originally planned to be next to it have been reduced in order to provide protection.

In a report, Flintshire’s Council’s chief officer for environment, planning and economy, Andrew Farrow, said the development would provide a boost to tourism in the area.

He said: “The site consists of the car park to the existing public house along with an area with three static caravans.

“The remainder of the site has previously been used for a number of unlawful uses, however the site has not been cleared and therefore reverted to agricultural land.

“The proposals overall create a development of high quality tourism accommodation.

“A sympathetic scheme of additional landscaping will serve to ensure the proposed development is well integrated into the wider landscape and mitigate any impacts upon the adjacent listed building.

“The scheme serves to meet the increasing expectations which visitors have of the North Wales tourism industry and in this part of the county, this sector is a significant employer.”

Few objections have been made against the plans, but two responses have been received by residents asking that the park should be surrounded by secure fencing.

They also said the site should be for touring caravans only and not permanent pitches.

The application will be discussed by Flintshire Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.



By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.