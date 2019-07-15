Plans entered to turn Queensferry offices into multi-occupancy house

Plans have been entered which could see offices in Deeside turned into a house in multiple occupation (HM0).

The proposals would result in the conversion of a former accountants office on Station Road in Queensferry to provide eight bedrooms.

According to the developers, there would be no major changes to the building if the scheme was to go ahead.

In a statement written on their behalf, planning agents said although there was no allocated parking included, it would not cause an issue.

Representatives from Wrexham-based company Develemental said: “This application is for the change of use of a pair of end terrace commercial combined units.

“Currently the property is a vacant former accountancy office created from the joining of what was originally a pair of end-terraced residential properties.

“There will be no material change to the appearance of the property, except that it will be tidied up and will look better cared for and presented than it currently does.

“The only impact of the changes to the street scene is the removal of the shop front which will be largely blocked up, rendered to match with two privacy and secure window units to the two ground floor front bedrooms.

“Although no dedicated parking is provided as part of this proposal, the nature of the residents of a professionally run HMO has been proven to make this a non-issue.

“For any residents who do maintain a vehicle, immediately adjacent is a public car park which has very low daily and overnight charges.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision on the plans by mid-August.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).