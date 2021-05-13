Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 13th May 2021

Planning for more than 350 homes on former RAF Sealand site submitted

Housing developers have submitted detailed plans for a new £40m development at The Airfields in Deeside.

The proposals from Anwyl Homes and Bellway the 30-acre site are for 368 new homes, including affordable homes, public open space and play areas, and will breathe new life into the former RAF Sealand site.

It is estimated the project will create almost 100 full-time construction jobs during the five-year build and support a further 135 jobs within the local supply chain.

The joint development will be named Summers Bridge, in recognition of John Summers and Sons, the founders of Shotton Steel, who helped to bring industry and prosperity to the area from the late 19th century.

The Summers family also built almost 300 homes in nearby Garden City to house workers in the 1920s.

Phil Dolan, managing director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said: “Summers Bridge is set to be a superbly well-connected development featuring new homes and areas of green open space for residents to enjoy.’

“It is part of a wider project that will bring new employment and leisure opportunities to the area. It is therefore fitting the development is named after the Summers family who helped transform this area into the thriving business and residential hub it is today when they opened the nearby steelworks in 1896.”

“Already close to existing major employment and retail areas, the site benefits from excellent transport links across North Wales and the North West of England.”

Managing Director at Bellway North West, David Williams, adds: “We are proud to be part of such a positive development in Deeside, transforming The Airfields into a desirable place to live. ”

“Summers Bridge will provide a superb range of properties, each expertly designed to reflect modern lifestyles, and we are looking forward to the development taking shape, to the benefit of both the region and local residents.”

Bellway plans to build 185 new homes and Anwyl 183, each offering a range of one-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom detached, semi-detached and mews style homes.

The proposals are part of a major regeneration scheme at Deeside Airfields, which forms part of the Northern Gateway – the largest strategic development site in Flintshire.

Formerly RAF Sealand, the land was previously home to one of Wales’ oldest and longest serving airfields having opened in 1916.

The RAF base was used by the Ministry of Defence for training purposes and included a number of military buildings, hangars and access roads.

The use of the site stopped in 2006 and the remaining buildings were demolished in 2011.

Anwyl and Bellway have exchanged contracts with Praxis, the landowners, who have undertaken remediation and infrastructure works on site.

The wider 140-acre mixed-use development, benefits from outline planning consent for new homes, retail, leisure and commercial units.

[Feature Photo: @SamWarrenger]



