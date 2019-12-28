News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Person arrested after being spotted with a knife in Buckley

Published: Saturday, Dec 28th, 2019
Officers from North Wales Police made an arrest on Friday after an ‘eagle-eyed’ member of the public spotted a person with a steak knife in Buckley.

Police haven’t disclosed the exact location in Buckley where it’s alleged the person was when carrying the knife.

Officers moved in quickly to stop and search the individual and an arrest was made.

The person has been remanded in custody and will appear before Magistrates on Saturday morning. 

PC Dean posted an update on the South Flintshire police Facebook page, he said 

“Eagle eyed member of the public called us after seeing a person with this knife.

The person was soon located ,searched and arrested.

Carrying a knife for protection is not a thing, it’s advisable not to do it or you’ll end up like this person… charged and remanded for court in the morning.”

 

