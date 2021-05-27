People visiting the great outdoors in North Wales over Bank Holiday weekend and half term urged to act responsibly

People visiting the great outdoors in North Wales this Bank Holiday weekend and over the half term holiday are being urged to act responsibly and consider the impact inconsiderate behaviours such as fly camping and littering can have on the environment and wildlife.

This is the call from officers at Natural Resources Wales (NRW) who are busy working with partners to bring in extra measures to patrol trails, reserves and woodland in preparation for an expected increase in visitors over the holiday period.

Following the easing of coronavirus restrictions and with more people starting to explore areas further away from home, there have been increasing reports of antisocial behaviour caused by a small number of people on NRW’s sites.

This includes issues around fly camping, campervans parking overnight, fires, litter and irresponsible parking which the organisation has been quick to condemn.

Richard Owen from NRW’s Estate Recreation Planning and Land Stewardship team said:

“We know lockdown has been hard on everyone and while we’re all eager to take advantage of more opportunities to meet outdoors with friends and family, we’re asking that this enjoyment isn’t done at the expense of nature and others.

“We all need to be kind and respectful to nature by clearing up after ourselves and leaving no trace of our visit.

The scenes of abandoned campsites, damaged habitats, verge parking, as well as litter, are totally unacceptable and a blight on Wales’ reputation as home to some of the world’s greatest landscapes.

“As we look forward to another long weekend, we’re urging everyone to be really considerate of the places they come to enjoy, and the people who live and work in these communities, so that others can enjoy them too.”

One of the most prevalent issues experienced in the Welsh countryside is the impact of fly camping – the term given when campers pitch tents or park campervans or motorhomes without the landowner’s permission.

The issue has been on the rise in Wales’ national parks, forests and nature reserves since lockdown restrictions have eased, leading to environmental damage and public health concerns.

With the potential impacts of coronavirus still very much a concern, NRW is urging those looking to camp overnight in Wales this weekend to act responsibly and only stay at designated campsites.

NRW and its partners will be carrying out joint patrols on its sites over this holiday period, aimed at preventing causing such activity and other anti-social behaviour that can cause damage to the environment.

Dylan Williams, North West Wales Operations Manager (Land and Assets):

“Our sites here have always been welcoming places for visitors, but we must maintain a balance between the wishes of individuals to enjoy the outdoors, the needs of local communities and the fragility of our landscapes.

“Whilst most people do visit responsibly, illegal camping is a persistent problem – especially in some of our most popular sites, such as Clocaenog Forest, Gwydir Forest Park, Coed y Brenin Forest, and Newborough on Anglesey.

“This causes problems for local communities and forest residents, and leads to environmental damage from litter, fires and toileting as well as potential extreme hazards from exploding gas canisters.

“Over the Early May Bank Holiday weekend, our officers witnessed a number of people fly camping, who were unfortunately unwilling to move despite being cautioned.

“We’ll be ramping up our patrols across North Wales again over the Whitsun bank holiday and half term. Where people insist on camping illegally and disregarding our advice, we will have no option but to take enforcement action to protect the environment, wildlife and people.”

NRW is asking visitors to respect the Countryside Code and to consider its own recommended six steps to a safe return, designed to encourage people to check details about their destination prior to travelling.

Six steps to a safe return:

Before you visit:

Plan ahead – check what is open and closed before you set out. Pack hand sanitiser and face masks.

– check what is open and closed before you set out. Pack hand sanitiser and face masks. Avoid the crowds– choose a quiet place to visit. Make a ‘plan B’ in case your destination is too busy when you arrive.

While you’re there:

Park responsibly – respect the local community by using car parks. Do not park on verges or block emergency access routes.

– respect the local community by using car parks. Do not park on verges or block emergency access routes. Follow guidance – comply with site signs and Covid 19 safety measures to enjoy your visit safely.

– comply with site signs and Covid 19 safety measures to enjoy your visit safely. Take your litter home – protect wildlife and the environment by leaving no trace of your visit.

– protect wildlife and the environment by leaving no trace of your visit. Follow the Countryside Code– stick to trails, leave gates as you find them, keep dogs under control, bag and bin dog poo.

