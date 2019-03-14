People selling homes bought under Right to Buy scheme in Flintshire made nearly £30k on average.

An average gain of nearly £30,000 was made by people selling homes they bought under the Right to Buy scheme in Flintshire.
Right to Buy, which offers large discounts to council tenants who buy their home, has been one of the most divisive housing policies of the past 40 years.
The Housing Act came into force on 3 October 1980 including giving the Right to Buy (RtB) to more than five million eligible council tenants in the UK. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said it would pave the way for a “property-owning democracy”.
Since its inception, more than 2.6 million former council tenants in Great Britain have bought homes under the policy, according to research by The Chartered Institute of Housing. In Northern Ireland, some 119,000 Housing Executive and 3,000 Housing Association properties have been sold under equivalent schemes.
Supporters say it has given millions of people the chance to get on the housing ladder and secure their families’ financial future. Opponents blame the policy for distorting the housing market and for a huge reduction in the amount of social housing stock.
Since its inception, more than 140,000 homes have been sold under RtB in Wales, 1.9 million homes in England, more than half a million in Scotland, and 122,000 in Northern Ireland.
Across the UK, the devolved governments have adopted differing approaches in recent years. A final cut-off date for applications to buy under the policy across Wales expired on 26th of January this year.
Flintshire County Council became the first in Wales to suspend the Right To Buy in 2017 in a bid to ease pressure their social housing and to ensure that homes are available to those who need them the most.
At the time of suspension Council Leader Aaron Shotton said;
“I am pleased that the First Minister has approved our request to suspend the Right to Buy scheme in Flintshire.
The Right to Buy policy has seen the depletion of our much needed social housing stock, the suspension of Right to Buy along with our extensive new build programme of council houses for our residents secures the provision of quality affordable housing in Flintshire and builds on one of this Council’s top priorities.”
The Right to Buy and associated rights ended in Wales on the 26 January 2019, following the passing of the ‘Abolition of the Right to Buy and Associated Rights (Wales) Act 2018.
The BBC’s Shared Data Unit has compiled a dataset of sales of ex-RtB homes across the UK from the year 2000 to April 2018. The analysis has revealed former council homes bought under RtB in Great Britain and sold on again have made a combined profit of £6.4bn in real terms since the year 2000.
The data states in Flintshire there was an average of 3191 days (8.7 years) between purchase and sale of a RtB property, with an average profit of £29,880 based off data of 44 homes in the period covered.
The Flintshire data shows one owner made £198,476 profit after selling a house bought under RtB for £35,000 five and a half years earlier.
Another tenant who bought there home under the scheme made over £60,000 profit in just 15 months.
They sold a house bought for £54,500 in March 2006 for £118,000 in July 2007 making £130 profit per day.
Top 10 highest profit makers in Flintshire
(Column7)
|Price purchased under RtB
|Date of purchase
|Next sale price
|Date of sale
|Days owned before next sale
|Price difference (£)
|Real terms price difference (£)
|Profit per day (£)
|£35,000
|14/01/2003
|239950
|23/05/2008
|1956
|204950
|£198,476
|£105
|£26,000
|13/12/2000
|140000
|16/11/2009
|3260
|114000
|£107,374
|£35
|£87,500
|25/07/2002
|170000
|06/10/2011
|3360
|82500
|£53,207
|£25
|£102,000
|06/08/2003
|180000
|01/09/2011
|2948
|78000
|£47,680
|£26
|£64,000
|25/01/2007
|138000
|21/10/2015
|3191
|74000
|£57,902
|£23
|£54,000
|01/12/2004
|127500
|08/09/2016
|4299
|73500
|£51,416
|£17
|£82,000
|16/12/2010
|151500
|10/12/2014
|1455
|69500
|£57,589
|£48
|£54,500
|16/03/2006
|118000
|18/07/2007
|489
|63500
|£61,164
|£130
|£59,000
|25/08/2006
|122500
|13/06/2017
|3945
|63500
|£41,350
|£16
|£59,500
|14/08/2006
|121500
|01/12/2011
|1935
|62000
|£50,861
|£32
Across Wales…
- There were some 3,355 sales between February 2002 and March 2018. Of those, there are 1,328 where we have RtB sale price and subsequent sale price to compare
- The total profit made on those ex-RTB homes sales in Wales was £61m or £51m in real terms
- The average amount of money a vendor made between purchase and sale was £19 per day
- Just 32 (2.4%) out of 1,328 sellers made a loss on their home. Some 119 (9%) of vendors made a real terms loss
- RtB homes were kept for an average of 2,948 days (8 years)
- The longest time someone kept their ex-council home before selling was 12,261 days (33.6 years) in Merthyr Tydfil. It was bought in June 1982 and sold on again in August 2016 for £79,000
- One person bought their ex-council home in Cardiff before selling it the next day in February 2013 for £87,000. The RtB purchase price is not available.
- The most money a seller made per day was £1,371. Someone bought their ex-council house in Newport in July 2007 for £7,000 and sold it on in September 2007 for £86,500