People in Wales urged to use hospital A&E departments if they need urgent medical help

The number of people attending hospital A&E departments in Wales has fallen by up to 50 percent in some areas since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Emergency and urgent care for people who have non-coronavirus health issues continues to be a priority NHS Wales has said.

People across Wales are being urged to use A&E departments if they need urgent help.

“Our hospitals have stringent hygiene measures in place and well-rehearsed protocols to keep those with coronavirus or with symptoms separate from others.” A spokesperson for NHS Wales said.

During a press briefing today chief executive of NHS Wales, Dr Andrew Goodall emphasised that emergency health services continue to be open for all those who need urgent care.

He said: “NHS remains open and available to people who need emergency urgent care and treatment.

You will remember we took the early decision to suspend planned appointments in surgery to help the health service prepare [for the spread of COVID-19].

We’ve seen an overall reduction in the number of people seeking treatment, particularly for emergency care.

10 percent fewer people are being transported to hospital by ambulance.

Daily attendances to emergency departments have reduced and emergency admissions to hospital have also fallen n the initial COVID-19 period.

We are however, starting to see signs during may have activity returning closer to the usual levels for this time of year.

But I would encourage people to seek emergency health care when they need it.

Patient safety within emergency departments has been prioritised and all measures to cleanse facilities are being taken to keep people safe.”

Consultant in emergency medicine Dr Tim Rogers, said:

“We want the public to keep up the good work and continue to keep themselves safe.

Some people have waited too long to attend which has caused more harm than good with regards to their health.

“Should they need us we are still here for them.

Safety is our number one priority should you need to visit an emergency department. We are taking all measures to clean public spaces keeping you safe while in our care.”

If you or a family member are seriously ill or injured, you should dial 999 or attend your nearest emergency department as soon as possible.

Life-threatening injuries and illnesses, which need immediate action include: