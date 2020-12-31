People in Wales urged to stay home this New Year by Welsh Ambulance Service

The Welsh Ambulance Service is urging people to stay at home in the New Year to help keep Wales COVID-safe.

They say it is a “critical time” for the Welsh public to follow Tier 4 Lockdown rules as the UK is on the verge of mass Coronavirus vaccination with the second vaccine being introduced.

The Trust is asking for people to keep their community safe by not venturing outside their household or support bubble and risk spreading or contracting the virus.

Director of Operations for the Welsh Ambulance Service, Lee Brooks, said: “We would ask the public to please only leave your home for the essential reasons as set out in alert level 4.





“The entire healthcare sector is currently under extreme pressure and we strongly urge you to keep 999 and hospital emergency services free for only the most serious injuries and illnesses.

“You can do this by not taking any unnecessary risks around the home, only consuming alcohol moderately and of course not hosting or attending any gatherings.

“Please heed the Welsh Government’s advice to keep Wales safe and remember, ‘No party is worth the risk’.

“We would like to thank all our staff working tonight who, of course, wish for a very different New Year’s Eve.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service also urges those using fireworks at home to take care since there is a risk of burn injuries or smoke-induced issues such as asthma.

People with asthma are at a higher risk of becoming sick from Coronavirus which highlights the double medical risk from meeting with others outside of a household.

Speaking of demand on the Trust, Regional Utilisation Manager Gill Pleming said: “Traditionally, tonight is one of our pinch points, and last New Year’s Eve alone we received 946 emergency calls.

“We would appeal to people to help us drive this figure down.

“Should you find yourself requiring non-urgent medical advice, the NHS Wales 111 online service is available at https://111.wales.nhs.uk/.

“But, in the case of a genuine life-threatening injury or illness we are still here for you on 999.”