Posted: Mon 14th Sep 2020

Updated: Mon 14th Sep

People in Flintshire warned over scam “outstanding parking fine” email

People in Flintshire are being warned about a scam email that is circulating locally purporting to come from “HM Courts and Tribunals.”

The email states that the receiver has an outstanding parking fine to pay and to click on a link within the email.

A spokesperson for Flintshire Trading Standards said: “The e-mail states that a Penalty Charge Notice has been issued against the recipient and requests a payment of £25.

It then requests payment via clicking on a link provided in the e-mail.


If you receive such an email, do not click on any links provided.

Any Penalty Charge Notices are sent either by post, by hand or applied to your windscreen.”

One Deeside.com reader told us they received the scam email today which is easily identifiable as it has a phone number on it – 0343 222 3331, the email states the telephone number is “currently unavailable.”

Leicestershire Police say they have had reports of the email today in their region, a spokesperson said:

“Please be very wary when receiving unexpected emails, always verify the details prior to taking any action and don’t use any contact details or web links in the email you’ve received.”

“We recommend opening a new internet browser window, going to the official authorised website and contacting the legitimate agency that has contacted you via telephone or email, to verify the contents of the email you have received first prior to taking any action.”

Report any fraud and cybercrime to Action Fraud via their website, www.actionfraud.police.uk

 

 



