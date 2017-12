UPDATE 11:15am: The road has now reopened.

Original information…

Police have just (10am) said that Pen Y Maes Road (Well Hill) Greenfield in Holywell is closed.

Flintshire Police said: “Road is closed in both directions from the entrance to Wood Lane to the bottom road while agencies deal. Thank you for your patience.”

We are told police and the ambulance service are attending.

More shortly.