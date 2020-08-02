Patients and visitors will be ‘encouraged’ to wear face masks when visiting all hospitals in North Wales from Monday

From tomorrow – Monday, 3 August, all visitors and patients going into hospitals across North Wales will be “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings or masks.

Betsi Cadwaladr has seen outbreaks of coronaviruses in several hospitals across the region.

As of this morning, there were 61 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

And there remains a small number of cases at Deeside Community Hospital, Chirk Hospital, and Mold Community Hospital.





Face coverings are different to face masks in that they can be homemade, made of cloth, and be reusable.

If a patient or visitor does not have a face covering when they come into the hospital, a facemask will be available and offered by a member of staff on arrival.

Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We know that coming to hospital at the present time might cause our patients some anxiety and worry. We would like to reassure our communities that the safety of our staff and patients is our key priority.

“As such we have taken the decision to actively encourage the wearing of face coverings, or face masks, for all staff and patients in the public or communal areas of our hospitals.

“Evidence has shown that people infected with COVID-19 can have very mild or no respiratory symptoms and can transmit the virus to others without being aware, so it is important that we take steps to reduce the risk of transmission.

“We want the safest possible environment for our patients and visitors and we will be taking extra steps to ensure social distancing and encouraging the use of hand sanitisers on entering and leaving the hospital.”

Hospital visiting is still strictly limited to control the spread of COVID-19.

For more information visit: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/health-advice/covid-19-patient-advice/hospital-visiting-suspended/

The Health Board is also encouraging family and friends of patients under our care to consider alternative ways of keeping in touch, including the use of our hospitals’ free WiFi to use Facetime or video calling.

You can also keep in touch with friends or relatives in hospitals using the Letter to Loved Ones service.

