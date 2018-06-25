Part of the A548 on Deeside Industrial Park could be closed until 6am following a cable fire

Part of the main road through Deeside Industrial Park could remain closed until at least 6am on Tuesday following a cable fire which broke out on Monday afternoon.

Despite several reports earlier this evening stating it had reopened, the A548 between the Zone 3 roundabout and Broken Bank roundabout towards the Flintshire Bridge has remained closed since 1pm today.

The power cable which runs alongside the flyover caught fire and was smouldering for hours, it’s believed the cable runs to the giant Deeside solar park.

Structural inspections are expected to be carried out on the flyover which spans the train track, they could last up to 6am Deeside.com understands.

The fire began at around 1pm, two fire appliances from Deeside attended the scene but it is understood firefighters weren’t able to extinguish the burning cable until power had been cut.

Tim Brown who sent the video told us the ‘cable is still live at 6.45 and the fire brigade were waiting for engineers to come from Somerset to shutoff supply.’