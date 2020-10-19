Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 19th Oct 2020

Updated: Mon 19th Oct

Overnight roadworks closes section of A55 in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A section of the A55 in Flintshire is closed this evening due to roadworks.

There’s a full closure of the Westbound carriageway at junction 32 – Holywell while crews undertake maintenance of street lighting columns.

The works is scheduled to be completed by 5am on Tuesday.

A diversion is in operation via A5026 Holywell.


All westbound traffic (except emergency services) will leave the A55 at Junction 32 and proceed along the A5026 to re-join the A55 at Junction 31 Caerwys.

One lane of the corresponding Eastbound side is also closed to help facilitate the work.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

“I couldn’t be more angry about this”: North Wales politicians react to new coronavirus “fire break” lockdown measures

News

Wales “fire-break” – Household waste collections not affected in Flintshire but tips will close

News

Blacon High School forced to close until November following number of Covid cases among teachers and pupils

News

Suspending parking charges in town centres was “right thing to do”, says Flintshire councillor

News

Police appeal for info after youths hurl racist and homophobic abuse at three young boys in Hawarden

News

Couple from Flintshire fundraising for family friend diagnosed with terminal cancer

News

Two week ‘fire break’ in Wales will destroy many pubs warns trade body

News

‘Nobody in any job deserves to have to endure abuse’: MP hits back over offensive comments on Facebook

News

Financial support will be available for businesses in Wales impacted by two week ‘fire break’ lockdown

News





Read 627,002 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn