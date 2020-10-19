Overnight roadworks closes section of A55 in Flintshire

A section of the A55 in Flintshire is closed this evening due to roadworks.

There’s a full closure of the Westbound carriageway at junction 32 – Holywell while crews undertake maintenance of street lighting columns.

The works is scheduled to be completed by 5am on Tuesday.

A diversion is in operation via A5026 Holywell.





All westbound traffic (except emergency services) will leave the A55 at Junction 32 and proceed along the A5026 to re-join the A55 at Junction 31 Caerwys.

One lane of the corresponding Eastbound side is also closed to help facilitate the work.