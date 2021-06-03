Over 735,000 vaccine doses given out in North Wales – 65% of people in Flintshire aged 18 to 29 given first dose

“The continued success in delivering the vaccine means we are helping to protect ourselves, our families and our communities from COVID-19”.

That is the message from Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s latest coronavirus update.

More than 736,000 vaccinations have been carried out across north Wales – with 271,054 people now having received their first and second doses.

Over 10,700 people in Flintshire aged 18 to 29 have now been given a first dose of the vaccine, the highest number in North Wales.

In Flintshire the numbers of people vaccinated in each cohort, include:

Residents in Older Persons Care Homes (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 108% and 94%

Staff working in Older Persons Care Homes (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined – 92% and 76%

People aged 80 years and over (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 97% and 92%

Frontline Healthcare workers (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 96% and 88%

Frontline social care workers (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 101% and 89%

People aged 75 to 79 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 97% and 94%

People aged 70 to 74 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 96% and 92%

All those aged under 16-69 yrs who are clinically extremely vulnerable (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 94% and 86%

All those aged 65 years and over (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 95% and 89%

Moderate risk adults under 70 years of age (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 86% and 43%

All those aged 60 – 64 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 87% and 36%

All those aged 55 – 59 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 84% and 16%

All those aged 50 – 54 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 87% and 11%

All those aged 40 – 49 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 78% and 2%

All those aged 30 – 39 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 45% and 1%

All those aged 18 – 29 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 65% and 1%

Commenting on the vaccine rollout, Ms Harris said: We know that people want to get back to normality and do the things they enjoy most, particularly as we reach the summer months.

“The best way for us to do this is to make sure everyone who is eligible for the vaccine gets it.

“To help us do this we would urge you to share this important messages with your communities. We need people to make sure they attend an appointment when they receive one. We are continuing to see a high number of people failing to attend their appointments so would ask people to please:

Let us know if they cannot attend their appointment

Still attend their appointment if they have any concerns about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, so we can take the time to discuss these with them

Make an informed decision about whether they wish to be vaccinated, based on the latest information from trusted sources. The Public Health Wales website is a great place to start

“Please remember – vaccination provides the best protection from becoming seriously ill with COVID-19, and it is our best route out of the pandemic.

“As lockdown measures continue to ease, proof of vaccination may be required to enable you to enjoy a range of social activities, such as holidaying abroad, or attending concerts, festivals or sporting events.”

The health board is also offering short notice appointments to people in certain age groups on a first come first served basis. These are publicised on the health board’s social media accounts and through the local media, where possible.

Ms Harris said: “This week we expect to introduce an online booking system on our website, which will enable people to book both first and second dose appointments at a time and date that is convenient for them, providing greater flexibility.

“We’re determined not to leave anybody behind, so please don’t worry if you’re not able to attend one of our drop in sessions or book your appointment online just yet.”

Volunteers from within a 50-mile radius of Wrexham are now needed to take part in a new clinical trial to receive a third ‘booster’ COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health Wales is recruiting over 30s who have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to take part in this research study, including those immunised early in the vaccination programme. For example, adults aged 75 and over or health and care workers.

The COV-Boost study, which is being run at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, is taking place at 18 sites in the UK and will involve 2,886 volunteers.

The trial is looking at seven different COVID-19 vaccines as potential boosters, given at least 10 to 12 weeks after a second dose as part of the ongoing vaccination programme. Volunteers could receive a different brand to the one they were originally vaccinated with.

It is the first in the world to provide vital data on the impact of a third dose on patients’ immune responses. It will give scientists from around the world and the experts behind the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination programme a better idea of how effective a booster of each vaccine is in protecting people from the virus.

The study is looking to include people from a wide variety of backgrounds and those from ethnic minorities are encouraged to apply.

Anyone interested in finding out more and signing up can visit the study website: https://www.covboost.org.uk/participate-wrexham