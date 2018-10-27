Over 60 trees planted in Flint to form ‘Queen’s Canopy’

Flint has become latest location in an international programme to create a Queen’s Canopy, a project which aims to provide a positive environmental legacy for the future.

Over 60 trees were planted on Friday to mark the number of years served by the Queen to the Commonwealth.

The trees were provided through Flintshire County Council and a partnership between the Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s and ITV, which in April screened a landmark documentary, The Queen’s Green Planet.

The documentary followed Her Majesty the Queen and this ambitious legacy project which brings together her deeply held commitment to the Commonwealth and her little-known love of trees.

David Hanson – MP for Delyn – attended the planting of new trees, he said:

“It has been a pleasure to work with all involved to secure the new Queen’s Canopy in Flint. This will be a fitting mark of action in Flintshire tackle against climate change in support of The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project.

I am grateful to Flintshire County Council for adding to the collection of trees donated by the Woodland Trust. Combining the trees together will create a new place for people to gather, sit and enjoy our town.”

Councillor Carolyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside said:

“The Council is pleased to support the project to plant trees near Marsh Walk in Flint, which will enhance the area for the local people, whilst also contributing to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project, raising awareness about the importance of trees and our woodland areas across the world.

I am looking forward to seeing these trees grow over the years adding wildlife and landscape value to the area.”

Woodland Trust Chief Executive Beccy Speight said:

“We are delighted so many MPs have decided to join us in our bid to plant trees as part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy. We all need trees. They are a cornerstone of our landscape and countryside, forming an essential and cherished part of our cultural identity.

They are crucial in improving soil health and water quality, reducing carbon, trapping pollutants, slowing the flow of flood water, sheltering livestock, providing a home for wildlife or a space for us to breathe.

I hope the residents of Flint will enjoy watching them flourish as part of this wonderful legacy initiative.”