Over 400 calls from Flintshire made to RSPCA cruelty line over concerns for cat welfare

The RSPCA has revealed that more than 400 calls were made to its cruelty line last year with concerns for the welfare of cats in Flintshire.

Across Wales there were 8,098 calls regarding cat welfare in 2018 – RSPCA officers rescued 1,514 cats.

The RSPCA says it rescues more cats than any other animal whether this is “moggies stuck in tight spots, to cats that have been abandoned or neglected and abused.”

This International Cat Day – 8 August – the RSPCA is shining a light on the plight of cats and it we can help them.

Alice Potter, RSPCA’s cat welfare expert said:

“It’s sad to see that we have received so many calls about cats in need.

Cats end up needing our help for a variety of reasons, for example their natural curiosity can mean they need rescuing when they get into scrapes and tricky situations.

There are also some real issues that we see time and again including cats and kittens being abandoned, cats having unplanned and unwanted pregnancies due to a lack of neutering and multi-cat households where breeding has sadly become out of control.

However, there are many cats who are much luckier and are very much a part of the family and loved by their owners who understand their likes and dislikes, their little quirks and routines.

Every cat is an individual but there are some signs we can look out for to see how our cats are feeling through understanding their body language and behaviour to ensure they are happy and healthy.”

Tips for understanding cat behaviour: