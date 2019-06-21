Outline plans for 14 new homes on Shotton Lane look set to be given green light.

Councillors look set to grant outline planning permission for a new housing scheme on the site of a fire-ravaged social club on Shotton Lane.

If plans are passed next week, 14 semi-detached houses will be constructed on what is now brownfield land where Shotton Lane Social Club once stood.

Plans also include a new central vehicle access onto Shotton Lane.

The social club was gutted by a huge blaze in 2011, at the time it was empty though plans were in place to turn it into an Islamic cultural centre.

Firefighters spent six hours tackling the blaze and more than 100 people were evacuated.

It’s believed the building was deliberately torched in a suspected arson attack.

New Scheme

A report to Flintshire’s planning committee recommends members grant permission for the scheme subject to developers entering into a section 106 legal agreement.

That includes the contribution of £15,400 to enhance the existing recreation facilities at North Street Children’s Play Area.

The application for a housing development on the site has been broadly supported by Shotton Town Council however, members have objected to the proposed layout and the implications on highway safety.

In a report published ahead of a planning committee meeting next week, Flintshire County Councillor for Shotton East, Cllr David Evans states:

“I generally feel like this area would benefit from this type of development.

However, I have concerns with regards to the proposed properties facing onto Shotton Lane and the fact that this would cause cars to potentially reverse onto a public highway which is already a very busy road.

Whilst appreciating that this application is outline only, I would have difficulty supporting it knowing that it may cause parking and reversing difficulties on Shotton Lane.”

Eight letters of objection were received by Flintshire County Council, concerns have been raised over the current on-street parking along Shotton Lane which reduces to a single car width for large parts.

Concerns have also been raised about increased traffic and noise during the construction phase.

The Highways Authority said it has no objection to the plans “subject to the imposition of conditions.“

They include the submission of detailed siting, layout and design, means of traffic calming, surface water drainage, street lighting and construction of internal estate roads road prior to work beginning.

In a report, chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said, “I note objections raise concerns regarding the noise and disruption that would be caused during the development of this site, in particular during construction.

As such the controls of a Construction Traffic Management Plan would seek to control and minimise disruption where possible.”

“A number of objections raise concerns in relation to the development of this site would only further exacerbate the on-street parking problems currently experienced.

Members are reminded that this application is in outline with all matters reserved, therefore only the principle of development is for consideration at this stage. ”

The application site is within the settlement of Shotton which is a main town, Category A Settlement within the Flintshire Unitary

Development Plan.

It is therefore a focus for growth and residential development.

The site is brownfield land with a mixture of uses and is not fully utilised at present.

The principle of residential development is therefore considered to be acceptable.

It is considered that the proposal complies with planning policy.

Accordingly, I recommend that planning permission is granted subject to conditions outlined.“

The application will be considered by planning committee members at a meeting next Wednesday.