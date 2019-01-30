   
Outline planning application submitted for 14 homes on land where Shotton Lane Social Club once stood

Published: Wednesday, Jan 30th, 2019
An outline planning application has been submitted to Flintshire County Council to build 14 ‘dwellings’ on land where  Shotton Lane Social Club once stood.

The social club was burnt down in a huge fire back in 2011, at the time it was empty and plans were in place to turn it into an Islamic cultural centre.

It’s believed the building was deliberately torched in a suspected arson attack.

[Firefighter tackle blaze at the former social club in 2011 – image YouTube]

About 100 people were forced to evacuate their homes as the fire took hold in the early hours on February 4th 2011.

A joint police and fire service investigation was launched.

The remains of the building was later demolished and the land has remained largely untouched since.

No details have yet been published by Flintshire Council in relation to the application.

