Operation Pallial: 70 year old man arrested in Malta over alleged child sexual abuse in North Wales

Police in Malta arrested a man on Wednesday over 40 allegations of child abuse spanning nearly 40 years.

Acting on behalf of the National Crime Agency (NCA), Maltese Police arrested 70-year-old Bryan Davies in Munxar on the southern side of Gozo under a European Arrest Warrant.

Officers from the NCA’s Operation Pallial unit, which is the agency’s investigation into non-recent abuse in children’s homes in North Wales in the 1970s and 1980s, sought his arrest as part of an on-going investigation.

The warrant lists 38 offences, including 29 contact offences which allegedly occurred between 1976 and 1978.

The other offences are related to alleged indecent images of children and causing or inciting sexual activity with a child between 2007 and 2013.

A Maltese court ruled Davies will be extradited to the UK , the pensioner agreed to the extradition, which should happen within 10 days.