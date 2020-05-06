Open letter urges people to ‘act responsibly’ ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

An open letter has been issued urging people to “act responsibly” ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

The document signed by key figures, including First Minister Mark Drakeford, tells the public to avoid unnecessary travel until the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted by the Welsh Government.

The letter also makes clear that journeying to a second home is not essential, and anyone remaining away from the place where they live without a reasonable excuse is committing an offence.

Other signatories to the letter include North Wales Police Chief Constable Carl Foulkes, Cllr Andrew Morgan, Leader of the Welsh Local Government Association and Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn.

You can read their letter in full below:

“Wales is a beautiful and welcoming country but, like other administrations across the United Kingdom, the Welsh Government has placed restrictions on non-essential travel at this time of national emergency.

“We have also limited access to our national parks, and imposed restrictions on caravan and campsites, hotels, B&Bs and holiday accommodation.

“These businesses can currently open only in response to a request from the Welsh Government or a local authority.

“We have taken this action to protect health and protect our NHS by limiting the transmission of Covid-19 in communities in Wales.

“The vast majority of people are respecting the restrictions and are making strong efforts to adhere to them. We are asking everyone to continue to respect these measures.

“In particular, we are asking all owners of second homes in Wales to act responsibly and to avoid travelling to those homes until restrictions have been lifted.

“The Welsh Government and Public Health Wales have been clear throughout the emergency period that travelling to a second home does not ordinarily constitute essential travel.

“Indeed, anyone leaving or remaining away from the place where they are living without a reasonable excuse is committing an offence.

“Crucially, they are also putting themselves and the communities to which they travel at risk. They are placing an avoidable strain on the police, adding pressure to our health services and additional demands on supply chains.

“Police forces and local authorities in Wales have a range of enforcement powers. The police continue to take a vigilant approach to all travel undertaken without a reasonable excuse.

“The Welsh Government will work with the police, local authorities and others to keep the regulations and sanctions under review.

“It is vital that we minimise transmission rates: ensuring that we travel only when essential and permitted plays a key part in this.

“We look forward to welcoming you back once it is safe again to do so. Until then please stay home, protect the NHS, save lives.”.