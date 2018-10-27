Glyndŵr open day to give prospective students chance to see new learning facilities

New teaching facilities which are proving a hit at Wrexham Glyndŵr University are set to go on show to prospective students this November.

The university is holding an Open Day on November 10 and the £200,000 state of the art learning space will be among the stops visitors see on tours of the campus.

The improved SCALE-UP facilities are the latest development in the Campus 2025 renewal programme, designed to improve the student experience at the university and provide stimulating cutting-edge facilities – with similar improvements planned for the coming months.

Wrexham Glyndŵr University Director of Operations, Lynda Powell, said: “It has been great to start the Autumn term with the first classes in these new facilities. The initial feedback from students shows they’re already having a positive impact.”

The new developments will be on show throughout the day, which is designed to give prospective 2019 entry students a taste of what it’s like to study at the university and a chance to learn much more about the wide variety of degree programmes available and what the campus has to offer – as well as being able to meet with course staff and current students.

The university has a wide range of courses available at foundation, undergraduate and post graduate level, many of which can also be studied part-time. More than half of current Wrexham Glyndwr students study part-time and includes a wide-variety of age groups.

A number of the university’s supporting services will also be on hand on the day to speak to prospective students, including the award-winning careers team whose work supporting students in developing the skills they need to find jobs and employment has been recognised with a national accolade from AGCAS (the Association of Graduate Careers Advisory Service.)

There is also the opportunity to speak to the admissions team about course entry requirements and the application process, student funding for information on funding and fees and to hear more from the staff of the Student Union, who have recently opened a brand new student bar – The Lazy Lion.

Open Day runs from 10am – 2pm with last entry at 1pm. You can drop in throughout the day but don’t forget to check the list of talks and events so you don’t miss something that’s important to you. For more information or to book to attend the Open Day visit: wgu.ac.uk/od1011