Online conference to discuss economic challenges facing public and private sector in wake of COVID-19

An online conference will be held from 9:30am on 22 October to discuss economic challenges facing the public and private sector in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free virtual event, organised by North Wales Regional Skills Partnership and supported by North Wales Economic Ambition Board, targets frontline staff working in the fields of skills and employability.

Minister for the Economy and North Wales, Kent Skates MS, will address the forum.

David Roberts, chair of the Regional Skills Partnership, will open proceedings and believes the continued spirit of collaboration across the region is vital.





“This year has brought unprecedented challenges, the like of which we have never seen before,” said Mr Roberts.

“From an economic perspective we are going to feel this for months or even years, so coming together and shaping a plan of action is pivotal for all sectors.

“At this very challenging time there is a need for total unity and a clear path for anyone who has been made redundant or looking for a change of career because of the current financial climate.”

He added: “While this is a tough time there are opportunities for development and change, and we will explore these during the conference and as we move forward.”

People attending can take part in a Q&A session, share best practice with other delegates and be updated on latest news and information from the Welsh Government.

Other bodies represented and delivering presentations include the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), Coleg Cambria, Grwp Llandrillo Menai, Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA), ACAS (Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service), Citizens Advice Denbighshire, and Niall Waller from Flintshire County Council, chair of the Employability Working Group.

The Ambition Board, Welsh Government’s Working Wales Programme, Careers Wales, the Regional Skills Partnership and the DWP united earlier this year to provide job seekers with an ‘Opportunity for Change’.

Their aim is to help match these people with essential job vacancies in alternative sectors, as well as offering online training.

Minister for the Economy and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “These are exceptionally challenging times, and the Welsh Government has taken action on a number of fronts to provide assistance for businesses and individuals.

“This has included a £40m skills and jobs fund which includes the pledge that everyone over 16 will receive the assistance they need to access advice and support to find work, to pursue self-employment or to find a place in education and training.

“I congratulate the Regional Skills Partnership for bringing all the key partners together in North Wales for this event.

“There is a strong spirit of collaboration in the region, which I fully endorse as we work together to support those hardest hit by the pandemic.”

To join the conference and for more information, visit: shorturl.at/dgj34