Officials say there’s an extreme risk of fire on the Clwydian Range due to heatwave

With the heatwave set to continue through to next week, officials from the Clwydian Range & Dee Valley have issued a warning about an “extream fire risk” on the range.

Popular destinations such as Moel Fammau and Loggerheads will see an influx of visitors over the weekend with the scorching heat and sunny weather set to continue.

Moel Famau and much of the surrounding heather-clad hills which up make up the Country Park is “tinder dry at the moment” as North East Wales basks in unbroken sunshine and blistering temperatures reaching as high as 30º at times.

Much of the Country Park is common land and owned by Denbighshire and Flintshire County Councils, the area attracts around 200,000 visitors each year and officials are asking those heading to the range over the next few days not to light fires or barbecues and “enjoy an ice cream instead.”

There have been several huge gorse and grassland fires across the UK over the past week or so, 160 firefighters are still battling a number of blazes in Greater Manchester including one at Saddleworth Moor – five days after it began.

A second fire broke out on Thursday night at Winter Hill in Greater Manchester, a huge smoke plume from the fires could be seen drifting over Deeside adding to a spectacular sunset.

Picture looking along the Wrexham to Bidston railway line at Shotton – a huge smoke plume from moors fires in Greater Manchester could be seen gently drifting on Thursday in the breeze. [📷 Deeside.com]

Crews from across Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have been joined by firefighters and specialist officers from Northumberland, West Yorkshire, South Wales, Cheshire and Gloucestershire, with Merseyside on standby.

North Wales Fire Service told Deeside.com they have not received any requests for assistance as yet.

Crews on Saddleworth Moor continue to be supported for another week by around 100 military personnel .

There are still five separate incidents on the Tameside moors and a total of 25 fire appliances across those areas with support from other services, agencies and various specialist units including helicopters.

A large gorse fire broke out on Helsby Hill on Friday evening, smoke from the fire affected visibility for drivers on the M56.

Fire Fighters from Greater Manchester and Soldiers from 4 SCOTS battle flames on Saddleworth Moor. [📷 British Army]

North Wales Chief Fire Officer Simon Smith issued advice this week on the dangers associated with some common summertime fires.

He said: “During warmer weather, the grass and vegetation is generally dry, which means if you accidentally start a fire outdoors it can spread very quickly, destroying everything in its path.

Add a light summer breeze to the equation and the fire will spread even more rapidly.

Each small fire has the potential to tie up resources and prevent us from attending other life-threatening incidents.

A flicked cigarette from a car window, a barbecue that sets fire to a hedge, or a bonfire left unattended could start a blaze that destroys acres of countryside, crops and wildlife.

If the fire starts closer to home, it could destroy your garden, spread to your house and endanger the lives of those inside.

Just last month three crews were called to a property in Greenfield to deal with controlled burning in a garden which had spread out of control, causing substantial damage to outbuildings.”