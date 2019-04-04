Number of motorcycles stolen across Deeside in the last few days

Police have said a number of motorcycles have been stolen in Shotton and Connah’s Quay in the past few days.

The bikes were taken off driveways without the use of keys, they were stolen overnight on 1st and 2nd April.

Police are asking residents if they have seen an unfamiliar van or trailer in your area recently.

In an update on social media police spokespersons said:

“Flintshire residents- Motor bikes have been stolen overnight on 1st and 2nd April from Shotton and Connah’s Quay. They have been stolen from drives without any keys. Have you seen a van/trailer in your area recently? where are these bikes being taken to once stolen? Help please!”

If you have information which may help police you can report it by calling the 101 number or via the force live chat support follow this link.

Alternatively you contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 0800 555 111

Feature Image: Google