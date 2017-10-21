NSPCC see 20% rise in number of kids in Wales contacting them about suicide

NSPCC Cymru say more than 700 Welsh children have received counselling sessions from Childline about suicide over the last year.

Suicidal thoughts and feelings was one of the most common reasons for children in Wales to contact the children’s helpline, with the total of 769 counselling sessions carried out a rise of 20% from the previous year’s figure of 614.

Across the UK the NSPCC’s round-the-clock service delivered 22,456 counselling sessions – up 15 per cent from the previous year – with children, the youngest aged ten, who were tormented by suicidal thoughts.

Volunteers at Childline held 2,061 counselling sessions – a nine per cent increase- with actively suicidal young people who had taken initial steps to take their own lives, such as writing a note, giving away meaningful items, or planning their death.

I want to end it tonight. I’ve written a suicide note and have everything ready. 14-year-old girl talking to an NSPCC counsellor:

Worryingly at present Childline only has the resources to be there for three in every four young people that reaches out for help.

This could mean some children and teenagers with suicidal thoughts are not getting the support they desperately need when they need it.

As part of their efforts to make sure counsellors can be there for every young person the NSPCC’s ‘Light Up Christmas for Children’ campaign is asking people to donate to Childline.

The NSPCC has warned that without appropriate support for young people, many are shouldering their troubles singlehandedly and turning to Childline only when they reach crisis point.

Today’s tragic statistics prove that Childline is more crucial than ever and, for some, literally a lifeline. When Childline launched over 30 years ago, I remember children usually felt suicidal because they were being hurt by someone. Now young people tell us they are overwhelmed by mental health issues taking them to the brink of suicide. We must discover why so many of our young people feel so isolated they turn to Childline because they believe no one else cares about them. I would urge members of the public to consider becoming a Childline volunteer. Anyone who can lend a few hours to this vital service could end up saving a child’s life. Childline founder and President Esther Rantzen

Suicide is the third most common reason for girls to contact Childline, and the fifth most common for boys.

Mental health issues, family relationships, and self-harm were the top three additional concerns mentioned during suicide counselling sessions.

Young people were most likely to be counselled about suicidal thoughts and feelings on Monday evenings, and the majority of children confided to counsellors online, via the charity’s 1-2-1 chat service, or by email.

Some young people who contacted us said they had previously asked for professional support and some asked counsellors to act on their behalf and help them get the help they needed more quickly.

The NSPCC is now calling on members of the public to volunteer as Childline counsellors. By offering their time they could help a child and even potentially save a life.

Head of NSPCC Cymru / Wales, Des Mannion, said:

“We must face the painful reality that many young people feel so overwhelmed by their problems they have considered taking their own, precious lives. We have never seen figures like these before and they are a blunt wake up call.

Young people must know life is worth living and they can lead a life rich in possibilities and happiness.

When they are suffering from problems it’s vital they get the right help swiftly before these issues snowball into suicidal feelings or even attempts to end their lives.

I would urge any child who is feeling this way to take that first step and talk to Childline; our counsellors are always there for them.”