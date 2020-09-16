Notice periods for evictions has been extended through to next year

The temporary increase in notice periods for eviction will now be extended to 31 March 2021, it is confirmed.

The Housing and Local Government Minister Julie James announced this yesterday, 15 September, with an inclusion to notice periods announced in July.

The notice periods were set to return to their pre-COVID position after 20 September but will now be set at six months unless it is relating to anti-social behaviour or domestic violence, to which they will revert to the pre-COVID position.

This extension is part of a wider package of Welsh Government funded measures to protect both tenants and landlords from the effects of the pandemic.





The measures include a new interest loan for tenants in rent arrears or struggling to pay rent arrears due to COVID-19 and a private rented sector helpline run by Citizen Advice Cymru for tenants struggling with rent, income, or housing benefits.

The loan will be paid directly to landlords or agents, which can be repaid over a period of up to five years, and the helpline has a view to helping tenants pay their rent if they can and hold on to their tenancies.

Addressing the Senedd, Minister Julie James said: “The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to have a significant impact on daily life and is still posing major challenges for all of us.

“I have therefore acted to give additional protection to renters by extending the current six month notice periods for eviction, other than the notice periods for possession grounds relating to anti-social behaviour and domestic abuse which will revert to the pre-Covid position.

“I am committed to ensuring we continue to protect renters whilst at the same time mitigating impacts on landlords and protecting communities from the harmful effects of ongoing anti-social behaviour.

“Where rent arrears have accumulated due to Covid-19, private rented sector tenants will soon be able to apply for a loan through the Tenancy Saver Loan scheme when it opens for applications at the end of this month.”

The Minister added: “While these changes offer greater protection to tenants, they are not an excuse for people not to pay their rent if they are able to and address any financial problems they are experiencing.

“Having an early conversation with landlords to work out a way forward is vital, as is getting the right debt advice. This is why we have recently invested an extra £1.4m in advice services to ensure people have the help they need to build financial capability and to claim the benefits they are entitled to.”

In addition, eviction proceedings will not take place for properties in areas affected by local lockdowns and there will be a pause on eviction proceedings over the Christmas period.