Northop Hall Gateway Services property valued at £650,000 following owner’s retirement

A service station on Northop Hall Gateway Services has been put up for sale for £650,000 due to the owner’s retirement.

Adjacent to the A55 – North Wales Expressway, the property comprises two retail units, one let to Icoffee Limited who is established with Costa Coffee and the other a vacant lot.

Costa Coffee have fitted their ‘high quality specification’ on the occupied unit and other known property occupiers nearby include Holiday Inn, McDonalds, Shell Service Station and OK Diner.

A spokesperson for BA Commercial, the property consultancy, said: “Gateway Services is located immediately adjacent to the A55 – North Wales Expressway, between Junctions 33A and 33B. The A55 North Wales Expressway is the principal route to Ireland via Holyhead.





“The North Wales Expressway is regarded as one of the major roadways in Britain, linking the entire North Wales coast to the Motorway Network via the M53/M56.”

The property comprises an elevated plot as well as a purpose built single storey detached retail outlet and is accessible via a central shared entrance with lavatory accommodation to the rear.\

The vacant unit is currently completed to shell specification and ready to be fitted out.

BA Commercial states that, in accordance with the RICS Code Of Measuring Practice, the Icoffee unit measures in at 112.16 square metres, or 1,207 square feet, whilst the vacant unit is 95 square metres, or 1,024 square feet.

On-site parking is available for approximately 30 vehicles.

BA Commercial further states that the VOA website confirms the Icoffee unit to have the rateable value of £33,000 and the vacant unit coming in at £28,500.

