North Wales recruitment firm hosts free webinar to help business leaders succeed in the ‘new normal’

North Wales recruitment company gap personnel group will host a live webinar where management consultancy firm Lead Talent will give business leaders free advice on thriving in the ‘new normal’.

The webinar – which takes place on Wednesday 15th July 2020 at 11am-12pm – will cover topics including developing and executing an effective business strategy and leveraging the silver-linings of a post-crisis economy.

Mark Roberts, managing director at gap personnel group will host the workshop with Patrick Maloney, managing director at Lead Talent sharing insights and tools to accelerate forward in the current climate. Patrick has 20 years’ experience developing and mentoring leaders at both strategic management and board level.

Attendees are invited to submit any questions they’d like addressing on the day upon registration.





Mark Roberts said: “A lot of business leaders will have set out a strategy at the start of 2020 but for obvious reasons, haven’t been able to execute it. This session enables anyone who has questions about redesigning their initial plan or creating a whole new one, to gain answers.

“gap personnel group has recently hosted three successful legal webinars which helped over 300 business professionals across the UK. This webinar aims to do exactly the same, designed specifically for leaders and those in operations.”

Patrick Maloney added: “In this challenging business environment it’s so important to spend time reviewing your business strategy and making sure it has the agility to see you through the next 12-18 turbulent months.”

To register for the webinar and submit a question visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/webinar-winning-in-the-new-normal-tickets-111296631220