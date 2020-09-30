Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 30th Sep 2020

North Wales Police worker recognised as Delyn ‘Community Champion’ for work supporting vulnerable people

A North Wales police worker has been recognised as a ‘Community Champion’ for supporting vulnerable people during recent months.

Louise Rudd, who works in North Wales Police’s I24 department, has set up a ‘pop up shop’ in the Canolfan in Ffynnongroyw to support those fleeing from domestic abuse.

Receiving clothing donations from colleagues and the wider community, Louise has managed to collect a year’s supply of clothing – enough to provide emergency clothing herself.

‘Community Champions’ is a scheme launched by Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn which aims to recognise the contributions of individuals, businesses and community groups who have gone above and beyond to support vulnerable people in communities.


On receiving the award, Louise said: “I am so grateful to whoever nominated me for this award, but I did what I did because I wanted to help those in need.

“It has been great to see the level of support from colleagues and the wider community and I really do hope that the community  spirit we’ve seen recently continues.”

In recent years North Wales Police has seen a significant increase in the number of domestic abuse cases, with over 11,000 crimes recorded in 2018-19.

Recognising the importance of the work Louise has done, Ms Blythyn said: “Stories like Louise’s are exactly the kind that need to be recognised in our communities.

“Despite continuing to work under the pressures which coronavirus presented us with, Louise still went over and above.

“No one should face domestic abuse. We need to ensure that those who need our support, receive it, whether it’s the emotional support, or the physical shelter and clothing they need.”

For those experiencing domestic violence, support is widely available.

The Live Fear Free Helpline is a 24 hour helpline for women, children and men experiencing domestic abuse, sexual violence or other forms of violence against women on 0808 80 10 800.

If those who cannot talk in safety, but need help immediately, police forces across Wales will respond to a silent 999 call – they should dial 999 followed by 55 to indicate they cannot talk but need help.

Anyone wishing to nominate to the ‘Community Champions’ scheme should contact Ms Blythyn at Hannah.Blythyn@senedd.wales.



