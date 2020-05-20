North Wales Police warning over Covid-19 TV Licencing Scam

North Wales Police are warning the public to be aware of a new TV Licencing scam which is using Covid-19 to try to steal personal information.

Action Fraud continue to see a large volume of TV licencing phishing emails circulating, but last week they received over 70 reports of a new version of the scam.

Minor changes to the messaging and links have been made, with some including a Covid-19 related hook to reel people in.

The emails now being reported claim that the recipient’s direct debit has failed and that they need to pay in order to avoid prosecution.

These emails display the subject header “We couldn’t process the latest payment from your Debit Card – COVID19 Personalized Offer: You are be eligible for a 1 x 6 months of free TVLicence”. They include a link to set up a new direct debit on a website controlled by the criminals.

The end of the email also offers six free months of a TV license, and to click the link to apply the offer. The link goes to a sign in page with an online application form, providing the criminals with an opportunity to steal email logins, passwords, and personal details.

If you receive an email like this one, or any other suspicious email, report it to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) immediately by forwarding it to report@phishing.gov.uk

The NCSC’s automated programme will immediately test the validity of the site. Any sites found to be phishing scams will be removed immediately.

This will help to protect yourself from fraud, as well as allowing us to warn others as well.

Advice and guidance on how to protect yourself, or your business, from fraud and cyber crime is available at www.gov.uk/coronavirus-fraud-and-cyber-crime.

There is bespoke advice about COVID-19 fraud on the Action Fraud website.