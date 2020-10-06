North Wales Police says majority have supported new local lockdown measures – but disappointment expressed at those flouting rules

North Wales Police has thanked the majority of people who have supported newly imposed lockdown measures in the region.

The restrictions were introduced in the counties of Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham last week following a rise in coronavirus cases, preventing travel in and out of the areas without a reasonable excuse.

Over the weekend officers visited licensed premises and undertook targeted vehicle stops across the four counties to ensure those who were travelling had legitimate reasons to do so.

While most people stuck to the rules, the force has expressed disappointment at the few who chose to ignore them, including those who attended an off-road event in Rhos, Wrexham.





Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Harrison said: “We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the vast majority of residents in Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham for listening to Government advice by staying within their counties.

“Most are fully supportive of the restrictions and understand the importance of why they have been imposed.

“However, disappointingly we had cause to speak to some individuals who had ignored the restrictions and who had travelled into parts of north Wales that is under local lockdown.

“This included officers having to disperse an off road event involving 4×4 vehicles in Llwyneinion Woods in Rhos, Wrexham yesterday (Sunday). The landowner has been reported for Covid 19 offences.

“People should not think of ways of circumventing the law, this is about making sure loved ones don’t die because of a few selfish actions, and the police should not be needed to reinforce common sense.

“The restrictions are necessary to fight Covid-19 and we all have a personal responsibility to comply to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this deadly virus.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve been working with our local authority partners to ensure that measures are in place to help communities and prevent the spread of COVID – 19. This will continue as we respond to the current situation.

“Teams continue to be out and about and will continue to engage with people, establish their individual circumstances and will continue to explain the risks and warn of the consequences of failing to comply with the guidance.

“The demand on North Wales Police has returned to pre-Covid level. As a result, it is essential that people comply with the restrictions to reduce the number of breaches which officers have to respond to.

“We need people to recognise that wilfully flouting the guidance places unnecessary strain on already stretched resources, and ultimately endangers those people who may need the emergency services in their hour of need.

“We all have a shared responsibility to protect the NHS, please use your common sense and help us together to save lives.”

Further information regarding the restrictions are available via the Welsh Government’s website.