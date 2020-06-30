Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 30th Jun 2020

North Wales Police reminder to firearms holders to be security conscious

Police are reminding firearms holders in North Wales to be on their guard against thieves posing as firearms licensing officers.

The warning comes after a firearms holder in another force area received a suspicious phone call.

The female claimed to be from the force’s Firearms Licensing Unit and said that someone would have to visit the property to inspect his security.

The firearms certificate holder wasn’t convinced that the call was genuine and enquiries with the force’s Firearms Licensing Unit revealed that no-one from the team had recently made contact with this individual.


Firearms Licensing Manager at North Wales Police, Andy Broadhead, said; “We are continuing to process grant and renewal applications and will contact applicants by telephone individually to discuss the most appropriate way of processing their application.

“We only visit by appointment and I would like remind applicants that if they are any doubt as to the identity of the members our team please ask for a name and photo ID for confirmation. If you are in any doubt, telephone 101.”

For further information go to https://www.north-wales.police.uk/about-us/departments/firearms-licensing



