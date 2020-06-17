North Wales Police Federation condemns ‘pathetic sentence’ given to Holywell man after assaulting officer in A&E

The North Wales Police Federation has condemned the “pathetic sentence” handed to a man who assaulted an officer in A&E.

Alfie Williams, 20, from Holywell, was yesterday jailed for 12 months for an attack on an officer at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in October last year.

PC Edward Robinson suffered a cut to his head and needed six stitches after being punched in the face a number of times by Williams.

He also revealed how the incident left him off work for two weeks while nurses too were left fearful for their safety during the drunken incident





The staff association for police in the region said it did not think the sentence went far enough.

In a post on Facebook, the federation said: “Another pathetic sentence and a total let down for our members and other emergency service colleagues.”

Their comments were made despite an earlier comment from North Wales Police claiming the sentence did fit the crime.

DC Jane Marsden said: “Police officers and NHS staff are there to help the public. We will always take firm action against those attack officers and put other emergency workers in danger through violent behaviour. The sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime.”