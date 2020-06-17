Deeside.com > News Denbighshire

Posted: Wed 17th Jun 2020

North Wales Police Federation condemns ‘pathetic sentence’ given to Holywell man after assaulting officer in A&E

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The North Wales Police Federation has condemned the “pathetic sentence” handed to a man who assaulted an officer in A&E.

Alfie Williams, 20, from Holywell, was yesterday jailed for 12 months for an attack on an officer at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in October last year.

PC Edward Robinson suffered a cut to his head and needed six stitches after being punched in the face a number of times by Williams.

He also revealed how the incident left him off work for two weeks while nurses too were left fearful for their safety during the drunken incident


The staff association for police in the region said it did not think the sentence went far enough.

In a post on Facebook, the federation said: “Another pathetic sentence and a total let down for our members and other emergency service colleagues.”

Their comments were made despite an earlier comment from North Wales Police claiming the sentence did fit the crime.

DC Jane Marsden said: “Police officers and NHS staff are there to help the public. We will always take firm action against those attack officers and put other emergency workers in danger through violent behaviour. The sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

River Dee whale was ‘nutritionally compromised’ due to be out of habitat say experts

News

Welsh Government to fund electric buses on two Flintshire routes

News

Flintshire Council leaders write to Wales First Minister calling for lockdown measures to be lifted

News

Jack Sargeant Column: “Marcus Rashford’s intervention should serve as a wakeup call to the UK Government”

News

Theatr Clwyd helps boost supplies of blood for the NHS

News

Owner of pet store says future at current base ‘at risk’ due to petrol station expansion plans

News

Antibody testing for NHS staff and some key workers in North Wales gets underway

News

Ambition Board united in working to rebuild the region’s hard-hit tourism sector

News

Vets still offering services during lockdown – animal owners asked to follow guidance set by veterinary organisations

News




Read 677,916 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn