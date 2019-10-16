North Wales Police urge drivers to ensure tyres are ‘fit for purpose’ as the winter months approach.

North Wales Police are urging drivers to ensure their tyres are fit for purpose as the winter months approach.

October is National Tyre Safety Month – a campaign aimed at highlighting the importance of checking tyre tread depth, pressure and general condition on a regular basis.

Superintendent Jane Banham from the Roads Policing Unit said: “With the winter months only around the corner it is essential that people are safe when out and about on the roads.

Defective and under inflated tyres is a serious problem which affects steering, braking and the stability of the vehicle. It is quite shocking when we see vehicles that have under inflated and dangerous tyres.

Ideally tyres should be checked once a month and before any long journeys.

This should include checking the air pressure, overall condition and that the tread depth is at least 1.6mm.

The best way to find this is by looking at the tread depth indicator, in the grooves of the tyre which is set at 1.6mm. If the tread becomes level with this it is time to change the tyre.

It is also worth checking the tyre and removing any stones or other objects embedded in the tread and look out for any bulges, lumps or cuts.

It is essential that drivers are aware that it is their responsibility to ensure that the vehicle they are using is road legal before commencing a journey.”

She added: “Our regular road safety checks are done as part of our ongoing commitment to keeping the roads safe.

With winter fast approaching we would like to remind drivers to check the condition of their vehicles. We will be carrying out unannounced checks over the coming weeks.”

Anybody who may have information regarding vehicles that they believe are being driven whilst in a dangerous condition can report them to North Wales Police on 101, or alternatively via the live web chat service http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

Further information regarding Tyre Safety Month can be found on the website www.tyresafe.org