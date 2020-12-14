Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 14th Dec 2020

Updated: Mon 14th Dec

North Wales health board forced to scale back immunisation plans due to vaccine delivery delay

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A health board has had to scale back immunisation plans because of a delay in delivery of more doses of the new BioNtech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Chris Stockport was reacting to claims they had not received further batches of the vaccination which was rolled out to staff in the east of Betsi Cadwaldr UHB’s region last Tuesday.

The health board was given an initial 975 doses of the vaccine and was expecting another batch towards the end of last week.

That would have supplied vaccines for front line staff in the central region, served by Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, followed by a vaccination programme for similar staff in the west, served by Ysbyty Gwynedd.


However it seems supply problems, with the vaccine in demand around the world, have meant those plans have had to be put back.

Dr Chris Stockport, BCUHB’s executive director of primary and community care, said: “Last week saw the start of a small scale vaccination rollout for front line healthcare staff working in high risk areas at Ysbyty Wrexham Maelor.

“It was planned that this would be followed by a similar roll out at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd starting this week. Our plans are changing due to a limited supply of the vaccine.”

Dr Stockport added: “We are prioritising the use of these vaccines using national guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JVCI) in order to ensure that the current limited availability is put to the most effective use.

“Enough supply is expected over the duration of the vaccination programme to vaccinate all of the priority groups in North Wales.”

By the end of last week, more than 6,000 people had received the first dose of the vaccine across Wales.

Those receiving it will need another dose administered 28 days afterwards, giving more than 90% of recipients protection from Covid-19.

One piece of good news is the vaccine, which was thought to be too fragile to transport to care homes because of the need to keep it stored below -70C, can now be moved and deployed to care home residents, not just staff.

Welsh Government today announced a pilot scheme to immunise care home patients which will begin on Wednesday of this week, with Betsi one of the areas earmarked to trial the programme.

The UK was the first country in the world to give the green light to widescale immunisation using the BioNtech/Pfizer jab, after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) cleared it for use 12 days ago. The United States followed suit this weekend

Many hopes are being pinned on another vaccine being developed in the UK by Oxford University and pharmaceutical giant Astra Zeneca.

The UK Government has ordered 100m doses of that vaccine and it has none of the fragility issues surrounding transport of its predecessor.

It is hoped regulators will pass it as safe some time between now and the New Year, with roll-out beginning in January.

Jez Hemming – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire Council slams tenants who use coronavirus as excuse not to pay rent

News

North Wales emergency services to host annual Christmas carol service online tonight

News

Flint rescue teams join in search for ‘sinking boat’ near Rhyl following mayday call

News

Details on new 4 tier coronavirus control plan published, Wales likely to move into level 4 “immediately after Christmas”

News

North Wales care home will be first in Wales to receive COVID-19 vaccine

News

Two Flintshire men arrested following investigation into bicycle thefts in Chester

News

Year 8 pupils at Hawarden High School told to self isolate again less than month after coming out of quarantine

News

Welsh Government urged by RSPCA to ban monkeys as pets following consultation launched in England last week.

News

North Wales Police forensic officers set “gold standard” for road crash investigations across UK

News





Read 543,161 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn