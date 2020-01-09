North Wales Health Board asks people not to visit hospitals if they have recently experienced norovirus symptoms

People are being asked not to visit hospitals and other healthcare facilities across North Wales if they have experienced any of the symptoms of norovirus recently.

Normally at this time of year, there is an increase in the number of cases of diarrhoea and vomiting recorded in the community.

Members of the public are being asked by Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board to help prevent the spread of these illnesses by not bringing them into hospitals.

Amanda Miskell, Assistant Director of Nursing for Infection Prevention, said: “Since early December we have experienced an increase in patients being admitted to hospital with viral illnesses including norovirus.

“We’ve had really positive support from the public in recent years to our advice on what to do if you think you have norovirus, or any other gastroenteritis symptoms.

The support of people across North Wales is absolutely vital in helping to reduce the spread of these viruses, and others in our hospitals and wider communities.

“While most people will get over a case of norovirus, for example, within a few days with rest and rehydration, it can be much more serious for people who are already ill, the very young and the elderly.

“Because norovirus, like most viruses, may spread rapidly from person to person, our advice is to stay at home until you’re feeling better. Even if your symptoms have stopped you may still be able to spread the virus for the following 48 hours, so try to avoid coming to our hospitals.”

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to stop it spreading.

Alcohol hand gels don’t kill norovirus.

You can catch norovirus from:

close contact with someone with norovirus

touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on them, then touching your mouth

eating food that’s been prepared or handled by someone with norovirus

More information is available from the NHS Direct Wales website.