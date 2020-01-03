North Wales Firefighter and Future Leader Apprenticeship opportunities set to go live on Monday

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is inviting those interested in protecting their community to register interest in two exciting apprenticeship opportunities during a seven-day application window which opens on Monday

Registration for on-line applications for Firefighter Apprenticeships and Future Leader Apprenticeships will open at 12.00pm on Monday, January 6th and close at 12.00pm the following Monday, 13th January.

Stuart Millington, Senior Operations Manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“We are looking to attract applications from those who are committed to making a difference and protecting their community.

There is no such thing as a typical firefighter, and it is important to us that we reflect the community we serve.

There is no upper age limit for these apprenticeship opportunities – we are offering the opportunity for those aged 18 years and above who are committed to learning new skills to complete three-year apprenticeship programmes.

Firefighter Apprentices complete a training programme which results in them becoming a ‘competent’ firefighter and, just as importantly, achieving exposure to the wide range of functions that contribute to the delivery of a modern fire and rescue service.

North Wales Fire and Rescue responds to a variety of different incidents such as fires, road traffic collisions, flooding, wildfires and chemical spills but our apprentices also learn how our teams and partners raise awareness and prevent incidents by delivering community safety advice and educational programmes.

The Future Leader Apprentice framework incorporates the firefighter apprentice training modules but with additional development to prepare for the role of supervisory manager and above.

Modern apprenticeships form a key part of the national employment strategy and we are proud that we are able to pioneer these innovative apprenticeship programmes.”

Information and the application process will be love here – www.nwales-fireservice.org.uk – from Monday.