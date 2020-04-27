North Wales Chief Constable’s Pedal Power raises cash for charity

North Wales’ Chief Constable has helped raise over £1000 as part of a national campaign to collect vital funds for charities who have missed out due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2.6 challenge was launched yesterday, Sunday, April 26, which would have been the 40th London Marathon, a huge event in the charity fundraising calendar.

The public was asked to dream up an activity around the numbers 2 and 6, and fundraise or donate to charity.

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes took it a step further and decided to take part with a 126.26-mile indoor cycling challenge, raising money for COPS (Care of Police Survivors).

He was also joined by other officers and staff, who would normally take part in the COPS Unity Tour, who all cycled from their living rooms.

He said: “Thousands of fundraising events across the UK have been cancelled due to Covid-19, with a devastating impact on charity incomes.

In this really difficult time, I wanted to do something to support COPS, who do such a fantastic job in supporting those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

“The work that COPS do is very close to all of our hearts here in the police family so it was important to me to support the vital work that they do.

“So yesterday I pedalled on my bike in my living room for 126 miles, which no matter how daunting, compared to what key workers and the NHS are doing, felt very small.

“Although very sore today, I would like to thank everyone who has sponsored me, and I’m absolutely delighted to raise much more than my original £300 target for such a worthwhile cause.”

If you would like to contribute towards Chief Constable Mr Foulkes’ fundraising effort for this very worthwhile charity, please visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CarlFoulkes

To find out more about the COPS charity please visit their website https://ukcops.org/

Further information regarding the COPS Unity Tour is available via their website https://ukpoliceunitytour.org/