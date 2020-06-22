Non essential shops reopening and the other new lockdown rule changes from today

On March 23 Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford said all high street shops, except those selling food, pharmacies, banks and post offices are to close due to the spread of coronavirus.

From today – 91 days after they were forced to close – those non-essential shops in Wales will now be able to re-open.

The move is one of a number of significant changes to lockdown rules as Wales takes another cautious step towards normality, all be it a ‘new normal.’

Retailers can resume trading if they have taken “all reasonable measures to comply with the physical distancing duty in Welsh law to reduce the spread of coronavirus and protect shop workers and shoppers.”





Marked queuing areas, widened pavements and, in some places, one-way pedestrian zones will be noticeable features in Flintshire towns from today.

Welsh Government guidelines say that indoor shopping should only be done alone or with the people you live with.

“Meeting with people from other households is only allowed outdoors while maintaining 2 metres distance, as the risk of transmission of the virus is much greater indoors.”

You can only shop with people from other households outdoors, for example in outdoor markets – while still complying with social distancing practices.