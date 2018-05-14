independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Nomads sign former Tranmere and Bangor defender Danny Holmes

Published: Monday, May 14th, 2018
Connah’s Quay Nomads have signed Danny Holmes who joins the Deeside outfit from newly relegated Bangor City.

Holmes made 33 appearances in the 2017-18 campaign for the Citizens, scoring on one occasion.

Before his time at Bangor, Holmes had two spells at Tranmere Rovers spanning a combined six seasons.

In between the defender spent time at Southport and The New Saints, and before joining Bangor last season.

Holmes has also played for Fleetwood Town, Newport County, AFC Fylde and York City.

With over 160 football league appearances, Holmes arrives at Deeside Stadium with a wealth of experience and will add to The Nomads’ already experienced defensive lineup.

Nomads boss Andy Morrison said;

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Danny Holmes to Connah’s Quay. For me, Danny was the outstanding full-back in the league last season and he further strengthens our squad going forward.”

Nomads have announced they will face Isle-of-Man based team Ellan Vannin, along with Northern Irish league champions, Crusaders this June.

The two games come ahead of preparations for The Nomads’ third successive UEFA Europa League campaign.

Nomads will first travel to the Isle-of-Man on Saturday 16th June to face Ellan Vannin.

The following weekend, The Nomads will travel to Northern Ireland to take on NIFL Champions, Crusaders.

[📷 nomads.co.uk]

