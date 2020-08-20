Nomads: “I’ve never seen anything like it” Andy Morrison slams FK Sarajevo play acting antics

Connah’s Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison said he was proud of his players last night after bowing out of their first Champions League campaign at the first hurdle.

Nomads came up against a tough outfit in FK Sarajevo at Cardiff City’s stadium but one who’s on-field antics left Morrison fuming.

Despite it being a home tie for Nomads, the match was be played 160 miles away at the Bluebirds ground which is a classed as a Uefa-Covid compliant stadium.

The Deesider’s were sunk by two quality finishes in each half from Sarajevo’s pacey striker Benjamin Tatar.





The result could have been very different if a glancing header in the 8th minute from Michael Wilde had been a couple of inches nearer the goal.

Morrison said the two goals both came from Nomads mistakes which disappointed him.

“Two mistakes have given them the goal, it’s two errors by us that’s cost us.”

The Bosnians were the better team in the first half enjoying around 60 per cent possession.

In the second half Connah’s Quay grew in confidence and mounted a concerted effort to level the game, but it was Tatar who landed the sucker punch in the 65th minute.

The Bosnian capitalised on a mix up between defenders, the ball landing at his feet he ran through the middle and into the box, cooly slotting the ball past Lewis Brass.

“We were so in control of the game in the first half out of possession.” Said the Nomads boss.

“Second half, we’ve been excellent, it was our best passage of play, where were dominating the ball, getting the ball into good areas, and then we make a mistake, and we’ve been punished.”

“I’m disappointed with that, but so proud of the players considering its five months since a competitive game and these are already in there season.”

Morrison was booked in the first half for voicing his concerns over the Bosnians play acting.

And to be fair, it didn’t take much of a challenge to see one of their players sprawled on the floor writhing around as if they had been hit by the Nomads bus that took them to Cardiff.

Morrison said: “I was disappointed with a lot of what I had to deal with tonight.”

“It’s the worst I’ve ever seen in football, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“The problem was that the referee didn’t deal with it, it was so obvious so early on.”

“It’s so frustrating, it got a bit ugly out there at times, we’ve never experienced anything like that.”

Nomads now enter the Europa League, a competition which saw them famously beat Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock last season.