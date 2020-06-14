Update: River Dee rescuers say whale has restranded and there are no ‘signs of life left’

British Divers Marine Life Rescue [BDMLR] have said the 30 ft whale which has been stranded in the River Dee has daied.

The fin whale restranded late last night on a sand bank near the Dee estuary mouth on the outgoing tide, but BDMLR said it was “far too dangerous to send anyone out there to see if it was still alive.”

A drone was brought in to monitor the 14 tonne whales breathing but there are no signs of life.

A spokesperson said: “It has been found stranded once again this morning and a team from the Coastguard and a licensed drone pilot with permission to fly the area have been observing it from a distance.



