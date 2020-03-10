No need for panic buying says UK tissue industry

The UK tissue industry has said there is no need for people to ‘panic buy’ toilet rolls as coronavirus fears intensify

The industry have moved to reassure consumers that the present COVID 19 crisis has had “no immediate impact” on the UK tissue manufacturing, wholesale stock levels, the industry supply chain or supply to retailers.

Scenes of what can only be described as fear-based hoarding have been witnessed in supermarkets not only in the UK, but in many countries across the world as coronavirus spreads.

A spokesperson for the Confederation of Paper Industries and the Paper Industry Technical Association said:

Coronavirus in itself has no impact (or likely impact) on the actual demand for toilet tissue and it follows there is no need to panic buy or stockpile.

Manufacturing and distribution continue to operate normally and retail stocks are being replenished.

Coronavirus has had no impact on manufacturing or supply chains, with products still being distributed to retailers as normal.

Manufacturers have increased production to cope with strong demand triggered by additional hand drying and increased hand tissue use stemming from heightened concerns over the airborne spread of disease. Additional product is now reaching retailers.”

The UK used around 1.25m tonnes of hygiene paper in 2019; more than half in the form of toilet tissue and the remainder as hand, facial, industrial and sanitary tissues.

Around 60 percent of this tissue was made in the UK’s seventeen tissue mills, including Essity’s mill in Oakenholt – with the balance being imported.

“Some press reports have incorrectly suggested large volumes of tissue are imported from China – this is not true.

As part of a global market, there are some exports to the UK, with all transported by ship taking at least four weeks to arrive.” The industry spokesperson said.

Members of the public can help protect themselves and others by always carrying tissues, and using them to catch coughs or sneezes.

They should bin the tissue, and to kill the germs, wash their hands with soap and water, or use a sanitiser gel.

This is the best way to slow the spread of most germs, including coronavirus.

Using paper towels reduces the risk of airborne viruses that may be caused by other hand drying systems.

In health care critical locations, such as hospitals, care homes and the food supply industry, disposable paper towels should always be the preferred method of hand-drying to minimise the risk of cross-contamination.

[Above Imagine: Twitter @DonnaDlm71]