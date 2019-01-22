NHS spending on agency staff has increased 171% over seven years

NHS spending on agency staff has increased markedly in recent years – a rise of 171% over seven years – according to a report published today by the Auditor General for Wales.

About 80% of agency spend to date in 2018-19 is providing cover for vacant positions and the NHS is seeking to reduce both the demand for agency staff and the price it pays for them.

Temporary staff in the NHS generally cost more than equivalent employees on substantive contracts.

Those supplied by agencies tend to be the most expensive source of temporary staff.

Auditor General says NHS Wales now needs more consistent and comparable data to understand the root causes of agency spend.

And, strong leadership and change management are also needed to achieve the consistent implementation of difficult decisions across all NHS bodies in Wales.

Today’s Auditor General report is a ‘facts only report’ which sets out the key information about the use of agency staff by NHS bodies in Wales.

Data shows Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, the NHS in North Wales spent the most across the whole of Wales on agency staff. Last year the health board spend over £34m, 4,8% of total pay.

NHS agency spend in Wales peaked at £164.4 million in 2016-17.

On average, health bodies spent nearly half of their total agency expenditure on medical and dental staff since 2014-15 and a further third on nurses and midwives.

Factors that have contributed to the rise in spend includes the escalating hourly rates of pay charged by agencies; an increased demand in services and difficulties recruiting and retaining staff.

But, there is no national analysis of just how much the various factors have contributed to the increase in agency spend.

Each health body holds data on how much agency staff they use and why. But, there is still no all-Wales analysis of how many doctors, nurses and other staff are being hired through agencies, their specialties and grades.

The NHS is now developing arrangements at an all-Wales level to better understand nursing and medical agency usage, which are the two largest areas of spend.

The NHS is also seeking to reduce demand for agency staff through increasing the attraction of NHS Wales as an employer; trying to recruit and retain more staff; reducing sickness absence and improving rota management and job planning.

The demand for agency staff has fuelled competition between health bodies and has driven up the rates of agency pay.

Health bodies are now working together via all-Wales working groups to try to control the costs.

Auditor General, Adrian Crompton said today: “This report is packed with useful statistics and insights on the current picture of NHS agency expenditure in Wales.

I hope it will be used by a wide range of people and professionals in Wales, along with the data tool we have produced, to help NHS Wales continue to bring down and control these costs at a time of significant financial pressure.”