Next generation of budding aerospace professionals invited to Airbus apprentice open day later this month

The next generation of budding aerospace professionals are being invited to the home of wing manufacturing to find out more about the Airbus’ apprenticeship programme.

An information drop-in session will take place at the Airbus Broughton manufacturing plant on November 30 between 1.30pm and 4pm.

The open day is aimed at anyone considering a career in aerospace through the Airbus’ apprenticeship programme.

Students, parents and anyone interested in a career in Engineering, IT or Business are invited to join representatives from Airbus.

The plane makers education partners will also be hand to talk about the range of apprentices and sponsored degrees on offer

Airbus apprenticeships are extremely popular and are proven to be the launch pad for very successful careers in the aerospace sector, similar events in the past have attracted over 2000 people.

Airbus took on a record number of new apprentices at its Broughton site this year – surpassing even last year’s bumper total.

One-hundred-and-fifty-five craft and undergraduate apprentices joined the aerospace company’s site in Flintshire this week, with a further 37 apprentices starting at its Filton base.

In addition, Airbus’ graduate programme welcomed 46 new trainee appointments in Filton and 16 in Broughton.

The highly technical nature of the aerospace industry has created a huge demand for skilled and qualified specialists in the UK.

Airbus says it has carefully designed programmes to give valuable practical training while allowing apprentices to complete college or university studies.

Apprentices receive ‘second to none training’ gaining the necessary skills, knowledge and experience to make an immediate contribution when entering the Airbus workforce.

Programmes last from three to five years and give a clear route to a career at Airbus.

Apprenticeships have a proven track record of elevating careers, around 70% of UK senior managers with Airbus started their careers as apprentices.

Gavin Jones, Head of Early Careers at Airbus in the UK, said:

“An apprenticeship at Airbus offers paid on-the-job training and invaluable work experience, all while still being able to further your education to either national diploma or university degree level.

“The value of our apprenticeship programme speaks for itself with so many going on to extremely successful careers in aerospace and aviation. Indeed, many of Airbus’s current senior managers started their careers through our apprenticeship programme.”

Date: Saturday 30th November 2019

Time: Between 13.30 and 16.00

Venue: A350 Wing Assembly Factory Airbus North Entrance, Off Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire, CH4 ODQ (sat nay only)

All other entrances will be closed to the public on the day so make sure you head to the right location.