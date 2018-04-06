New traffic management measures to be trialled from next week on Deeside Industrial Estate

A new traffic management layout is set to be trialled from Monday on the A548 Shotwick Road leading to Zone 2 of Deeside Industrial Estate – in a bid to reduce peak time congestion.

The trail will look to alleviate some of the congestion on the roundabout which intersects the A548 and Parkway Road on Zone 2, where traffic builds up during rush hour.

The new measures, which will come into operation for a minimum of two weeks, will see the installation of a lane closure and dedicated left turn only exiting Zone 2.

Harvey Mitchell, Waste and Ancillary Services Manager said;

“Flintshire County Council are proposing to trial a traffic management system to help reduce the congestion on Deeside Industrial Estate at peak times of the day in response to requests from some of the businesses.

“The scheme will involve the installation of a lane closure on the A548 and a dedicated left turn only exiting Zone 2.

“This trial is programmed start on Monday 9th April for a minimum of two weeks and, depending on the results, during this time the traffic movements will be monitored and reviewed, and the traffic management maybe altered to achieve the optimum flows.”

If the results of the trial are positive a permanent solution will be considered.