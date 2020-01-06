New state of the art kennels could be introduced at Ewloe dog boarding business

New state of the art kennels could be introduced at a Flintshire pet boarding business in a bid to replace outdated facilities.

Ewloe Boarding Kennels has applied to create improved accommodation at its premises on Stamford Way in Ewloe.

Representatives said the 29 kennels would be used to provide boarding for dogs with a small extension required to the current building to meet new regulations.

It would represent a reduction in the 34 spaces currently on site, which the owners said would be demolished to make way for a higher standard of accommodation.

In documents submitted to Flintshire Council, they said: “There is a present kennel usage on site with 34 kennel units, which are somewhat outdated and not in line with present day standards.

“Therefore it is determined that the most economical solution is to demolish the existing building and construct a new state of the art purpose built unit.

“The kennels will provide boarding accommodation for dogs and will meet or exceed all regulations required by the Animal Activities Licensing Regulations 2018.

“Overall the enclosed application presents a scheme that is appropriate to the setting of the site.”

They added: “The extension to the building is essential to enable the existing business to provide local residents with a facility for boarding their dogs which meets the latest regulations.

“It is hoped that bearing in mind these facts, the council will support this application and enable an existing business to continue to grow.”

The owners said the existing driveway and parking area for the business would not be alterred as a result of the changes as there would be no impact on traffic.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website.

Planners are aiming to make a decision on the proposals by the end of this month.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).