New red light safety cameras installed at junctions across Cheshire

New generation safety cameras have been installed at five junctions in Cheshire in a bid to reduce the number and severity of collisions.

The roadside cameras detect vehicles that go through red lights as well as those that break the speed limit at junctions.

The five new camera sites in Cheshire West and Chester are at the junction of the A41 at Heath Road in Chester; the junction of Parkgate Road and Cheyney Road in Chester; the junction of the A5117 and Pool Lane in Elton Green; the A54 at Kelsall Hill and Dalefords Lane and Chester Road in Sandiway, Northwich.

Junctions represent particular dangers for motorists and pedestrians and Cheshire Road Safety Group (CRSG) hopes that their new cameras will lead to a reduction in the number of both fatal and non-fatal collisions in Cheshire.

More than twice as many people (41) died on Cheshire’s roads and motorways last year than they did in 2017, and this year there has already been several fatal collisions in the county.

Brian Rogers, CRSG Implementation Manager, said: “Far too many people have died and been seriously injured as a result of collisions on Cheshire roads in recent times.

“Cheshire Road Safety Group was set up in April 2011 to reduce the number of people killed or injured on the county’s roads by encouraging greater compliance of speed limits through the operation and maintenance of speed and safety cameras.

“Supported by contributing partners Cheshire Constabulary, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and the four local authorities in the county – Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cheshire East Council, Halton Borough Council and Warrington Borough Council – CRSG is investing in new technologies and innovation to make our roads safer.

“Junctions in which vehicles and pedestrians come to a road from different directions are particularly dangerous and it is vital that motorists travel at an appropriate speed, one which enables them to stop safely should the colour of traffic lights change or a pedestrian step into the road.

“We hope that the new generation cameras will deter motorists from speeding and going through red lights at junctions and therefore reduce the number and severity of collisions.”

Speed on Green – Merseyside

As part of speed awareness month, the Merseyside Road Safety Partnership (MRSP) is introducing a number of ‘speed on green’ cameras at various junctions across Merseyside from today.

This trial scheme is part of the road safety strategy to reduce the number and severity of injury collisions and to reduce the overall speed of vehicles on Merseyside’s roads.

The cameras will not only detect when a driver has contravened a red traffic light signal but will also record the speed of those vehicles travelling above the speed limit through the junction, regardless of the colour of the traffic light signal.

In 2017, 577 people were killed or seriously injured on the roads of Merseyside and last year, many more were involved in collisions involving death and injuries which were life changing for them and their families.

Statistics show that most collisions occur on 30 mph roads with junctions being of particular danger.

If prosecuted for speeding, the minimum penalty is a £100 fine and three penalty points.

A court may issue higher fines and disqualify a person from driving, depending on the circumstances.