New online support launched for people in North Wales with mental health problems

An online support service has been launched to help reduce the loneliness and isolation experienced by people with mental health problems and their carers across North Wales.

‘North Wales Space’ has been funded by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and delivered by Welsh mental health charity, Hafal.

The online peer support community, which is monitored 24/7, offers a safe space for people to talk about their mental health in a supportive environment, connect with others in similar situations, and receive useful information on services in all six counties of North Wales.

It is part of the Clic online platform established by Hafal in 2016 to provide better support for people with mental health problems and their carers in Wales.





Thanks to funding by Mental Health UK partners at Lloyds Banking Group, during the coronavirus pandemic Hafal were able to make Clic available to everyone living in the UK. It has been a vital lifeline to thousands of those struggling with loneliness and isolation during the pandemic.

North Wales Space is a dedicated microsite of Clic, enabling people to connect to like-minded people across the region and find information on local support services.

Mike Smith, Interim Director of Nursing for Mental Health and Learning Disabilities Services at BCUHB, said:

“We’re very pleased that with the support of Hafal, we are able to offer another useful tool to help people access mutual support and manage their mental health 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Online mutual support communities like Clic play an important role in helping to reduce the loneliness and isolation that many people with mental health problems can experience.

“Through North Wales Space, people across the region can find great opportunities to make connections and talk about their mental health in a thoroughly supportive community.”

Hafal’s Head of Communications Matt Pearce said: “We are really pleased to be able to support BCUHB in creating a dedicated virtual space for people in North Wales which will provide really valuable opportunities for making friends, speaking openly about mental health and providing mutual support.”

To access North Wales Space, visit: https://northwales.clic-uk.org/

For further information on mental health support available in North Wales, visit the Mental Health Hub on the BCUHB website: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/health-advice/mental-health-hub/