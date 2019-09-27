New interim headteacher appointed at Connah’s Quay High School

Maria Rimmer, the former headteacher of St Joseph’s Catholic and Anglican High School in Wrexham, has been announced as the new interim headteacher of Connah’s Quay High School.

Mrs Rimmer’s predecessor Anne Peers, has not been able to return to work this academic year due to illness.

In a letter sent to parents today, chair of school governors, Cllr Andy Dunbobbin said:

“Since the beginning of this academic year, Mrs Peers has sadly been unable to return to work due to her health. She is in our thoughts. We have been very grateful for the joint leadership provided by the two deputy headteachers, Mr Browning and Mr Colclough in covering during this period. We are also appreciative with the wider support provided through the senior leadership team and all members of staff at the school. Over the last few weeks – on behalf of the Governing Body – I have been working closely with the local authority. This has been to develop a robust interim leadership arrangement which will provide stability and an effective platform to continue to move Connah’s Quay High School forward on its exciting improvement journey. The outcome of those discussions is that the Governing Body have appointed Mrs Maria Rimmer as Interim Headteacher until Easter 2020. Mrs Rimmer is a very experienced and successful Headteacher. Until 2016 she was the Headteacher at St Joseph’s Catholic and Anglican High School in Wrexham. Prior to that she was the Executive Headteacher of a two school federation in Merseyside. More recently Mrs Rimmer, at the request of the LA, Diocese of Wrexham and Governors undertook the role of Interim Headteacher at St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School in Flint when it was placed in a statutory category of concern and she set the school firmly back on track. It is this experience that the Governing Body feels is needed at the current time here at Connah’s Quay High School and will add strength to the leadership team already in place. Mrs Rimmer officially started in post yesterday, Thursday 26th September.”

Due to existing personal commitments, Mrs Rimmer won’t take up the role full time until “immediately” after the half term break.